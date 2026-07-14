Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga is so close, yet so far away from the success verdict. Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari starrer may also miss another big milestone. It will likely not be able to touch the 100 crore worldwide. Scroll below for the day 32 update!
How much has the romantic period drama earned in India?
The pace has now been impacted by the arrival of Dhamaal 4. According to estimates, Main Vaapas Aaunga collected 22 lakh on the fifth Monday. It witnessed a further drop from 35 lakh collected last Friday. The cumulative total in India now stands at 62.34 crore net.
Main Vaapas Aaunga is made on a reported budget of 70 crore. Around 89% of the total investments have been recovered. But it still needs 7.66 crore more in the kitty to achieve the success verdict, which now looks difficult.
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Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):
- Week 1: 12.25 crore
- Week 2: 22.55 crore
- Week 3: 17.45 crore
- Week 4: 7.85 crore
- Weekend 5: 2.02 crore
- Day 32: 22 lakh
Total: 62.34 crore
To miss the 100 crore mark worldwide?
Diljit Dosanjh starrer collected a respectable total of 94.51 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 32 days. It is now in the last leg of its theatrical run and will likely miss the 100 crore mark. But the romantic period drama will wrap up as the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026.
Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films at the worldwide box office (gross earnings):
- Dhurandhar 2: 1850.85 crore
- Border 2: 485.3 crore
- Bhooth Bangla: 292.64 crore
- Welcome To The Jungle: 178.21 crore
- Cocktail 2: 164.02 crore
- O’Romeo: 123.1 crore
- Main Vaapas Aaunga: 89.7 crore
- Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 87.78 crore
- Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 77.81 crore
- Mardaani 3: 77.12 crore
Main Vaapas Aaunga Worldwide Box Office Day 32 Summary
- Budget: 70 crore
- India net: 62.34 crore
- Budget recovery: 89%
- India gross: 73.56 crore
- Overseas gross: 20.95 crore
- Worldwide gross: 94.51 crore
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Must Read: Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 25: Ranks 8th Among Maddock Films’ All-Time Top 10 Grossers In India
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