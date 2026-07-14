Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, has done fair business at the Indian box office and, after spending over three weeks in theaters, is now approaching the end of its run. In the meantime, it has found itself among Maddock Films’ top 10 highest-grossing films of all time in India, standing above Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s Luka Chuppi. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 25!
How much did Cocktail 2 earn at the Indian box office in 25 days?
The Bollywood rom-com scored an estimated 5 lakh on the fourth Monday, day 25, thus dropping below 10 lakh for the first time. Overall, the film has earned 104.15 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 122.89 crore gross. Considering the slow pace, it won’t cover a longer distance and is heading for a lifetime collection of close to 105 crore net.
Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):
- Week 1 – 74.31 crore
- Week 2 – 21.9 crore
- Week 3 – 7.4 crore
- Day 22 – 10 lakh
- Day 23 – 18 lakh
- Day 24 – 21 lakh
- Day 25 – 5 lakh
Total – 104.15 crore
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Cocktail 2 is the 8th highest-grossing film of Maddock Films
With 104.15 crore, Cocktail 2 has grabbed the 8th spot among Maddock Films’ top 10 grossers of all time at the Indian box office. It stands above Luka Chuppi (94.15 crore) and is below Munjya (108 crore). The list is topped by Stree 2 (627.5 crore).
Take a look at Maddock Films’ top 10 grossers in India (net):
- Stree 2 – 627.5 crore
- Chhaava – 615.39 crore
- Thamma – 157.05 crore
- Sky Force – 134.93 crore
- Stree – 129.67 crore
- Bala – 116.38 crore
- Munjya – 108 crore
- Cocktail 2 – 104.15 crore (25 days)
- Luka Chuppi – 94.15 crore
- Zara Hatke Zara Bachke – 88 crore
More about the film
Cocktail 2 is directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Pramita Vijan, and Luv Ranjan under the banners Maddock Films and Luv Films. It serves as a spiritual sequel to Cocktail, starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty. It was reportedly made on a budget of 110 crore.
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Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of Cocktail 2.
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