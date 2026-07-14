Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 25: Ranks 8th Among Maddock Films’ Highest-Grossing Films In India( Photo Credit – Maddock Films)



Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, has done fair business at the Indian box office and, after spending over three weeks in theaters, is now approaching the end of its run. In the meantime, it has found itself among Maddock Films’ top 10 highest-grossing films of all time in India, standing above Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s Luka Chuppi. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 25!

How much did Cocktail 2 earn at the Indian box office in 25 days?

The Bollywood rom-com scored an estimated 5 lakh on the fourth Monday, day 25, thus dropping below 10 lakh for the first time. Overall, the film has earned 104.15 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 122.89 crore gross. Considering the slow pace, it won’t cover a longer distance and is heading for a lifetime collection of close to 105 crore net.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 – 74.31 crore

Week 2 – 21.9 crore

Week 3 – 7.4 crore

Day 22 – 10 lakh

Day 23 – 18 lakh

Day 24 – 21 lakh

Day 25 – 5 lakh

Total – 104.15 crore

Cocktail 2 is the 8th highest-grossing film of Maddock Films

With 104.15 crore, Cocktail 2 has grabbed the 8th spot among Maddock Films’ top 10 grossers of all time at the Indian box office. It stands above Luka Chuppi (94.15 crore) and is below Munjya (108 crore). The list is topped by Stree 2 (627.5 crore).

Take a look at Maddock Films’ top 10 grossers in India (net):

Stree 2 – 627.5 crore Chhaava – 615.39 crore Thamma – 157.05 crore Sky Force – 134.93 crore Stree – 129.67 crore Bala – 116.38 crore Munjya – 108 crore Cocktail 2 – 104.15 crore (25 days) Luka Chuppi – 94.15 crore Zara Hatke Zara Bachke – 88 crore

More about the film

Cocktail 2 is directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Pramita Vijan, and Luv Ranjan under the banners Maddock Films and Luv Films. It serves as a spiritual sequel to Cocktail, starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty. It was reportedly made on a budget of 110 crore.

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Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of Cocktail 2.

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