Cocktail 2 Day Wise Box Office Collection

Cocktail 2 Box office at a glance

Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, has earned 31.25 crore net at the Indian box office in 2 days, which equals 36.87 crore gross. Overseas, it has grossed 16.53 crore so far. Overall, it has grossed 53.4 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 2 days.

Take a look at the day-wise collection breakdown of Cocktail 2 at the worldwide box office (in crores):

Day India Net India Gross Worldwide Gross Change Cumulative Collection Day 1 14.10 Cr 16.64 Cr 24 Cr 24 Cr Day 2 17.15 Cr 20.23 Cr 29.4 Cr 22.5% 53.4 Cr Total 31.25 Cr 36.87 Cr 53.4 Cr 53.4 Cr

Disclaimer: All box office figures quoted are collections based on early estimates and industry tracking, and are subject to revision. Budget figures are sourced from media reports and have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Cocktail 2 box office — Frequently asked questions

What is the budget of Cocktail 2?

Cocktail 2 was reportedly made on a budget of 125 crore.

Who is in the cast of Cocktail 2, and who directed it?

Cocktail 2 is directed by Homi Adajania, with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

Advertisement

How much did Cocktail 2 earn on the opening day?

Cocktail 2 earned a net collection of 14.10 crore at the box office in India and a gross collection of 24 crore worldwide on the opening day.

Must Read: Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past Day Wise Box Office Collection

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News