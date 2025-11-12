Kriti Sanon is one of the most promising actresses of Bollywood. With a career spanning over a decade and having progressed from being an outsider to winning a National Film Award, she has come a long way in the industry. She continues to win hearts with her powerful performances. Since the topic of nepotism is one of the most discussed in Bollywood, let’s revisit the time when Kriti Sanon shared her perspective on the issue. Read on to know more.

Kriti Sanon Shared Her Opinion On Nepotism

According to DNA, Kriti Sanon, speaking at a masterclass during the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2024 in Goa, shared her opinion on nepotism. The actress said, “I feel the industry is not so much responsible for nepotism. It’s also the media and the audience. The audience wants to watch what the media is putting about certain star kids. Because the audience is interested in them, the industry feels that since the audience is interested, let’s make a movie with them. So, I think it’s a circle. But I feel that if you are talented, you will get there. If you’re not talented, and if the connection is not there with the audience, you will not get there.”

Kriti Sanon’s Journey As An Outsider

Talking about her journey as an outsider, Kriti shared, “The industry has given me a very warm welcome since the time I came. Of course, when you don’t have a film background, it takes time for you to get there. It takes time for you to get those opportunities you crave. It takes time for you even to get those magazine covers. So, everything is a bit of a struggle. But after 2-3 films, if you keep working hard, and if you are good at it, nothing can stop it.”

More About Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon started her acting career with the film Heropanti in 2014 opposite Tiger Shroff. She also won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her powerful performance in Mimi. On the work front, Kriti is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush, which is slated for release on November 28, 2025. Additionally, she has multiple projects in the pipeline, including Cocktail 2, Bhediya 2, and No Entry 2.

