Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon starrer Cocktail 2 has wrapped up its box office run. It has achieved multiple milestones worldwide. The romantic comedy has also concluded its theatrical journey as the 6th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. Scroll below for the closing collection.
How much did Cocktail 2 earn in India?
According to the final update, Cocktail 2 enjoyed a 6-week-long run at the Indian box office. It accumulated 104.56 crore net against a budget of 110 crore. Around 95% of the estimated investments were recovered. Including taxes, the gross earnings have concluded at 123.38 crore.
Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):
- Week 1: 74.31 crore
- Week 2: 21.30 crore
- Week 3: 7.4 crore
- Week 4: 72 lakh
- Week 5: 17 lakh
- Week 6: 6 lakh
Total: 104.56 crore
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6th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026 worldwide
At the worldwide box office, Cocktail 2 has wrapped up its journey accumulating 166.34 crore gross. This includes a respectable total of 42.96 crore from its overseas run.
Homi Adajania’s directorial emerged as the 6th highest Bollywood grosser of 2026. It slipped from the 5th spot, as Dhamaal 4 took over with its global total of 218.02 crore gross.
Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the worldwide box office:
- Dhurandhar 2 – 1850.85 crore
- Border 2 – 485.3 crore
- Bhooth Bangla – 292.64 crore
- Dhamaal 4 – 218.02 crore
- Welcome To The Jungle – 196 crore
- Cocktail 2 – 166.34 crore
- O’Romeo – 123.1 crore
- Alpha – 98.99 crore
- Main Vaapas Aaunga – 98.45 crore
- Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai – 87.78 crore
Shahid Kapoor’s 3rd highest-grossing film!
The romantic comedy also achieved a new feat for the leading male actor, Shahid Kapoor. It entered his top 3 highest-grossing films globally.
Here are Shahid Kapoor’s highest-grossing films of all time at the worldwide box office below:
- Padmaavat: 560 crore
- Kabir Singh: 368.3 crore
- Cocktail 2: 166.34 crore
Beats Tere Ishk Mein!
Cocktail 2 also managed to surpass Tere Ishk Mein and conclude as Kriti Sanon’s 4th highest-grossing film of all time.
Below are the highest-grossing films of Kriti Sanon globally:
- Adiupurush (2023): 395 crore
- Dilwale (2015): 394 crore
- Housefull 4 (2019): 291.08 crore
- Cocktail 2: 166.34 crore
- Tere Ishk Mein (2025): 164 crore
Rashmika Mandanna’s 5th highest Hindi grosser!
Rashmika Mandanna has featured in 6 Bollywood films so far. Unfortunately, it stayed behind all of her biggies, and became her 5th highest-grosser ever.
Check out Rashmika Mandanna’s highest-grossing Bollywood films at the worldwide box office:
- Animal: 910.72 crores
- Chhaava: 827.06 crores
- Sikandar: 211.34 crores
- Thamma: 210.71 crores
- Cocktail 2: 166.34 crore
- Goodbye: 9.54 crores
Cocktail 2 Worldwide Box Office Closing Collection
- Budget: 110 crore
- India net: 104.56 crore
- Budget recovery: 95%
- India gross: 123.38 crore
- Overseas gross: 42.96 crore
- Worldwide gross: 166.34 crore
- Verdict: Losing
Check out the day-wise collection in India and worldwide here.
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