Cocktail 2 Worldwide Box Office Final Update! (Photo Credit: Maddock Films)

Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon starrer Cocktail 2 has wrapped up its box office run. It has achieved multiple milestones worldwide. The romantic comedy has also concluded its theatrical journey as the 6th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. Scroll below for the closing collection.

How much did Cocktail 2 earn in India?

According to the final update, Cocktail 2 enjoyed a 6-week-long run at the Indian box office. It accumulated 104.56 crore net against a budget of 110 crore. Around 95% of the estimated investments were recovered. Including taxes, the gross earnings have concluded at 123.38 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 74.31 crore

Week 2: 21.30 crore

Week 3: 7.4 crore

Week 4: 72 lakh

Week 5: 17 lakh

Week 6: 6 lakh

Total: 104.56 crore

6th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026 worldwide

At the worldwide box office, Cocktail 2 has wrapped up its journey accumulating 166.34 crore gross. This includes a respectable total of 42.96 crore from its overseas run.

Homi Adajania’s directorial emerged as the 6th highest Bollywood grosser of 2026. It slipped from the 5th spot, as Dhamaal 4 took over with its global total of 218.02 crore gross.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the worldwide box office:

Dhurandhar 2 – 1850.85 crore Border 2 – 485.3 crore Bhooth Bangla – 292.64 crore Dhamaal 4 – 218.02 crore Welcome To The Jungle – 196 crore Cocktail 2 – 166.34 crore O’Romeo – 123.1 crore Alpha – 98.99 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga – 98.45 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai – 87.78 crore

Shahid Kapoor’s 3rd highest-grossing film!

The romantic comedy also achieved a new feat for the leading male actor, Shahid Kapoor. It entered his top 3 highest-grossing films globally.

Here are Shahid Kapoor’s highest-grossing films of all time at the worldwide box office below:

Padmaavat: 560 crore Kabir Singh: 368.3 crore Cocktail 2: 166.34 crore

Beats Tere Ishk Mein!

Cocktail 2 also managed to surpass Tere Ishk Mein and conclude as Kriti Sanon’s 4th highest-grossing film of all time.

Below are the highest-grossing films of Kriti Sanon globally:

Adiupurush (2023): 395 crore Dilwale (2015): 394 crore Housefull 4 (2019): 291.08 crore Cocktail 2: 166.34 crore Tere Ishk Mein (2025): 164 crore

Rashmika Mandanna’s 5th highest Hindi grosser!

Rashmika Mandanna has featured in 6 Bollywood films so far. Unfortunately, it stayed behind all of her biggies, and became her 5th highest-grosser ever.

Check out Rashmika Mandanna’s highest-grossing Bollywood films at the worldwide box office:

Animal: 910.72 crores Chhaava: 827.06 crores Sikandar: 211.34 crores Thamma: 210.71 crores Cocktail 2: 166.34 crore Goodbye: 9.54 crores

Cocktail 2 Worldwide Box Office Closing Collection

Budget: 110 crore

India net: 104.56 crore

Budget recovery: 95%

India gross: 123.38 crore

Overseas gross: 42.96 crore

Worldwide gross: 166.34 crore

Verdict: Losing

Check out the day-wise collection in India and worldwide here.

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