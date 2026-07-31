Spider-Man: Brand New Day India Box Office Day 1 Update!

What a fantastic debut Spider-Man: Brand New Day has made at the Indian box office. The Marvel superhero flick was enjoying massive pre-release buzz, but all expectations have been surpassed, as it has created history on its opening day. Bid goodbye to Avengers: Endgame as Hollywood welcomes its new highest opener of all time. Scroll below for the day 1 report!

How much did Spider-Man: Brand New Day earn in India on day 1?

According to the official update, Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer collected a whopping 61 crore net at the Indian box office on its opening day. It earned 30 crore+ in English, while the Hindi belt contributed an impressive 20 crore+. The remaining sum came from the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions.

It witnessed the widest release for a Hollywood film in India with over 5000 screens and clearly, Destin Daniel Cretton’s directorial did not disappoint. Including taxes, the gross opening stands at 71.98 crore. Needless to say, it has also marked Tom Holland’s highest-ever opening at the Indian box office, as well as the biggest debut for the Spider-Man franchise. Back in 2021, Spider-Man: No Way Home had collected 32.67 crore net in India. In comparison, the latest MCU release has minted 87% higher.

Biggest opening for a Hollywood release in India!

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has surpassed Avengers: Endgame by a considerable margin to create history at the Indian box office. Not only has it achieved the highest opening for a Hollywood film, but it has also become the first non-Indian film to clock a whopping 60 crore mark on day 1.

Check out the highest Hollywood openers of all time at the Indian box office (net collection):

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: 61 crore Avengers: Endgame: 53.10 crore Avatar: The Way Of Water: 40 crore Spider-Man: No Way Home: 32.67 crore Avengers: Infinity War: 31.30 crore Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: 27.5 crore Deadpool & Wolverine: 21 crore Thor: Love And Thunder: 18.20 crore Avatar: Fire And Ash: 18 crore The Conjuring: Last Rites: 17.33 crore

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Day 1 Summary

India net: 61 crore

India gross: 71.98 crore

Check out the Spider-Man: Brand New Day daily box office collection breakdown here.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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