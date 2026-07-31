Ishqnama Box Office Day 7 Collection! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Shehnaaz Gill and Jai Randhhawa led Ishqnama is maintaining a healthy momentum at the Indian box office. The romantic period drama directed by Arvindr Khaira has recorded the third-highest opening week in Punjabi cinema in 2026. Scroll below for the day 7 update!

How much did Ishqnama earn in its first week?

According to estimates, Ishqnama collected 54 lakh on day 7. It remained on similar lines as the first Wednesday of 55 lakh. Although there is little to no competition from Carry On Jatta 4, Saurabh Sachdeva co-starrer is suffering due to the mid-week blues. But the second weekend is around the corner, which should bring in a favorable boost.

The total earnings in India currently stand at 5.74 crore net. Most Punjabi films in 2026 have witnessed a slow pace at the box office. So far, Shehnaaz Gill and Jai Randhhawa starrer has maintained a steady hold. But in order to recover its 20 crore budget, it must pick up the pace during the second weekend.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 80 lakh

Day 2: 1 crore

Day 3: 1.4 crore

Day 4: 65 lakh

Day 5: 80 lakh

Day 6: 55 lakh

Day 7: 54 lakh

Total: 5.74 crore

Beats Ishqan De Lekhe’s opening week!

Gurnam Bhullar and Isha Malviya led Ishqan De Lekhe emerged as the first success in Punjabi cinema in 2026. In its first week, it had collected 3.86 crore net. Ishqnama has surpassed that mark by a considerable margin to score the 3rd biggest opening week of 2026. It, however, missed beating Rabb Da Radio 3 by a small gap.

Check out the highest opening week collections of 2026 in Bollywood (net earnings):

Carry On Jatta 4: 12.25 crore Rabb Da Radio 3: 5.92 crore Ishqnama: 5.74 crore Ishqan De Lekhe: 3.86 crore Bambukat 2: 3.85 crore Viyaah Kartaare Da: 3.22 crore

Ishqnama Box Office Day 7 Summary

Budget: 20 crore

India net: 5.74 crore

Budget recovery: 28.7%

India gross: 6.77 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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