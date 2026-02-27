Ammy Virk, Binnu Dhillon, Simi Chahal, Gurpreet Ghuggi, and Karamjeet Anmol starrer Bambukat 2 is enjoying a tremendous response at the overseas box office. Despite a lukewarm response in India, it is all set to surpass the worldwide lifetime of Shehnaaz Gill’s Ikk Kudi. Scroll below for a detailed day 7 report!

How much has Bambukat 2 earned in India?

According to Sacnilk, Bambukat 2 added another 35 lakh to its kitty on day 7. The initial response was lukewarm, primarily due to the low pre-release buzz. However, starting today, it will face competition from Gippy Grewal‘s Viyaah Kartaare Da.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office stands at 3.85 crore. Ammy Virk and Simi Chahal’s sequel is made on a budget of 10 crore. It has recovered 38.5% of the estimated investments in a week. With a stable run, achieving the success tag is still possible, given the limited releases at the ticket windows. Including GST, the gross collection comes to 4.54 crore.

Here’s the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 50 lakh

Day 2: 70 lakh

Day 3: 90 lakh

Day 4: 47 lakh

Day 5: 50 lakh

Day 6: 35 lakh

Day 7: 35 lakh

Total: 3.85 crore

It’s Bambukat 2 vs Ikk Kudi worldwide!

At the worldwide box office, Pankaj Batra‘s directorial has accumulated 12.04 crore gross. This includes an impressive 7.5 crore gross from the overseas run in a week.

Bambukat 2 now only needs 3.20 crore more in its worldwide box office collection to beat Ikk Kudi. Shehnaaz Gill starrer was the 3rd highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025 globally.

Bambukat 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 7 Summary

Budget: 10 crore

India net: 3.85 crore

Budget recovery: 38.5%

India gross: 4.54 crore

Overseas gross: 7.5 crore

Worldwide gross: 12.04 crore

