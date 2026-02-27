Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri led O’Romeo is now chasing the 100 crore mark at the Indian box office. The postponement of The Kerala Story 2 has given it a freeway to attain the target, before the arrival of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Vishal Bhardwaj’s romantic action thriller has completed two weeks in theatres. Scroll below for a detailed report!

How much has O’Romeo earned in India?

According to estimates, O’Romeo added 1.5 crore more to the kitty on day 14. It witnessed a slight dip from 1.6 crore garnered on the second Wednesday. Sajid Nadiadwala’s production opened to mixed reviews but continues to be the leading choice of the audience, amid a few options. Its rivals, Tu Yaa Main, Do Deewane Seher Mein, and Assi have been performing underwhelmingly.

The overall earnings at the Indian box office have reached an estimated 72.12 crore net. Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri’s romantic action thriller is a big-budget film, yet to reach breakeven. It is now to be seen how far it can go in its lifetime. Including taxes, the gross total currently stands at 85.10 crore*.

Check out the week-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 – 52.51 crore

Day 8 – 3.25 crore

Day 9 – 4.5 crore

Day 10 – 4.66 crore

Day 11 – 2 crore*

Day 12 – 2.1 crore*

Day 13 – 1.6 crore*

Day 14 – 1.5 crore*

Total – 72.12 crore*

Can it emerge as Shahid Kapoor’s highest post-COVID grosser?

Shahid Kapoor’s highest-grossing film in the post-pandemic era is Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Kriti Sanon co-starrer accumulated 87 crore net in its Indian run. In order to surpass that mark, Vishal Bhardwaj’s directorial needs to earn 14.88 crore more.

Check out Shahid Kapoor’s post-COVID grossers in India (net collection) below:

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 87 crore O’Romeo: 72.12 crore Deva: 34.02 crore Jersey: 20.5 crore

O’Romeo Box Office Day 14 Summary

India net: 72.12 crore*

India gross: 85.10 crore*

*Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Box Office: With Toxic, Yash Eyes A KGF Chapter 2–Like Day 1 Magic, Reasserting His Sandalwood Dominance

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News