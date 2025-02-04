Bollywood action thriller Deva had concluded its first weekend on a decent note. All eyes were on the trends on Monday and a routine dip was expected. Scroll below to know how Shahid Kapoor starrer has performed on day 4.

Around 51% drop on Monday!

Rosshan Andrrews’ directorial is witnessing a tough battle against Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force at the ticket windows. The need of the hour was for the Monday collections to remain on similar lines as the opening day. However, it has witnessed around a 51% drop compared to 5.87 crores earned on day 1.

Deva has made box office collections of 2.88 crores on day 4. The domestic total now stands at 22.31 crores.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 5.87 crores

Day 2: 6.61 crores

Day 3: 7.04 crores

Day 4: 2.88 crores

Total: 22.31 crores

Shahid Kapoor starrer must hold its momentum as a huge storm will hit the ticket windows on February 7, 2024. Himesh Reshammiya’s Badass Ravikumar and Khushi Kapoor & Junaid Khan’s Loveyapa is arriving in theatres this Friday. The competition for screen count, as well as footfalls, will get intense. So, it will be survival of the fittest!

Beats Jersey’s lifetime

Shahid Kapoor came up with the sports drama Jersey in 2022. Remake of the 2019 Telugu film by the same name, it turned out to be a box office dud with lifetime collections of 20.50 crores. Deva has now surpassed its earnings in only four days.

Surpasses three January 2025 releases

Deva has also surpassed the collections of 3 other Bollywood releases in January 2025. Here’s the list:

Fateh: 18.87 crores

Emergency: 20.17 crores

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (re-release): 19.09 crores

