Ajith Kumar led Vidaamuyarchi is surpassing expectations with its tremendous advance booking sales. The action thriller has already surpassed Daaku Maharaj to score the third-highest pre-sales of 2025 in Tamil. It has now also surpassed the ticket sales of Kamal Haasan led Indian 2. Scroll below for the exciting box office updates!

Record-breaking spree begins!

Vidaamuyarchi is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on 6 February 2025. It is still two days away from the big release and is enjoying massive pre-release hype. As per the latest box office update, Ajith Kumar starrer has already sold 325K tickets on BookMyShow.

Beats Indian 2 & one more Kollywood biggie!

Magizh Thirumeni’s directorial has surpassed the ticket sales of Indian 2, which had registered 87K admissions two days ahead of the release. This means Vidaamuyarchi stands almost 273% higher at this point. One can only imagine the earth-shattering boost it will witness in the last 48 hours. And that will indeed set the pace for a humungous opening.

It has also surpassed the admissions of Vettaiyan (298K). Take a look at the top pre-sales of Kollywood biggies (2 days before release).

Leo: 1278K Jailer: 636K The GOAT: 565K Vidaamuyarchi: 325K Vettaiyan: 298K

Indian 2 is now out of the top 5.

In its final pre-sales, Vettaiyan had sold around 706K tickets. It is to be seen whether the 2025 release will be able to surpass that mark.

Ticket sales in the last 24 hours

The momentum for Ajith Kumar starrer is unreal. It has witnessed ticket sales of a whopping 159K in the last 24 hours. Not just that, the action thriller has surpassed every ongoing Indian release by a considerable margin. Here’s the top 5 list:

Vidaamuyarchi: 159K Deva: 42K Sky Force: 26K Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 14K Ponman: 14K

