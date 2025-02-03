Republic Day 2025 release Sky Force has concluded its second weekend at the Indian box office on a steady note. Starring Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur, the action drama is enjoying good on-ground buzz. Scroll below for the box office collections on day 10.

Witnesses slight growth on the second Sunday!

Sky Force added 7.80 crores to its box office collections on day 8. It witnessed limited growth of 5% compared to 7.40 crores earned on the previous day. The second weekend total concludes at 19.80 crores.

Take a look at the box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 99.70 crores

Weekend 2: 19.80 crores

Total: 119.50 crores

Beats Akshay Kumar’s 3 films

Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani’s directorial has left behind three biggies of Akshay Kumar. It has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Holiday (112.65 crores), Housefull 2 (114 crores), and Jolly LLB 2 (117 crores).

It is now exactly 10 crores away from entering his top 10 highest-grossing films. In the 10th spot is Airlift, which concluded its box office journey at 129 crores. Once that mark is achieved, the next two biggies, Rowdy Rathore (131 crores) and Toilet – Ek Prem Katha (133.60 crores) will not be very far away.

The real question is whether Sky Force will be able to beat OMG 2 (150 crores) in its lifetime.

Valentine’s Day battle

As most know, the action drama is currently competing against Shahid Kapoor’s Deva. In three days, Himesh Reshammiya‘s Badass Ravikumar will be released in theatres. There’s good hype around the film, so it could pose a heavy threat to Akshay Kumar starrer. There is also Khushi Kapoor & Junaid Khan’s Loveyapa, but that may stay on the lower end.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Day 54: Allu Arjun’s Super-Duper Hit Enjoys 103% Higher Profits Than Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News