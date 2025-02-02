Pushpa 2: The Rule has enjoyed a never-seen-before run at the Hindi box office. It left behind the native language, Telugu, to become the best-performing belt. Interestingly, although on the lower end, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is still adding moolah. Scroll below for the profits after 59 days.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 was released in theatres worldwide on December 5, 2024. It enjoyed a glorious record-breaking spree and is now the highest-grossing film in India (all languages included). It has achieved a new feat in the Hindi belt with its entry into the 800 crore club. Previously, Stree 2 was the biggest grosser with lifetime earnings of 627.50 crores.

Hindi Box Office Collection

Currently, there are many options available at the ticket windows. Akshay Kumar starrer Sky Force and Shahid Kapoor‘s Deva are battling for footfalls. Meanwhile, Fateh and Emergency are struggling but adding minuscule collections. Amid it all, Pushpa 2 is benefitting from the reloaded version, which includes 20 minutes of extra footage.

On day 59, Allu Arjun starrer added another 5 lakh to the kitty. The total box office collection in Hindi now concludes at 835.81 crores. It is likely to make its way out of theatres before Badass Ravikumar and Loveyapa arrive on February 7, 2025. More so because the action thriller is now available for online streaming on digital platforms.

Return on Investment

The makers spent a whopping cost of 200 crores for Pushpa 2 Hindi. But clearly, the expenses were worth it. Allu Arjun & Rashmika Mandanna’s film made returns of 635.81 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI comes to 317.9%.

Pushpa 2 (Hindi) vs Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi)

It was a year of Telugu cinema as many releases from the South belt shined bright at the mainstream box office. Prabhas led Kalki 2898 AD was also a super-duper hit affair with profits of 156.52%.

Pushpa 2 has raked in almost 103% higher ROI than Kalki 2898 AD.

