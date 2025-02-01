Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force has earned 104.30 crore at the box office in eight days, and the war drama is Akshay Kumar’s third 100 crore grosser post-COVID. Earlier, it was Sooryavanshi in 2021 and OMG 2 in 2023 that hit the 100 crore mark.

17th 100 Crore Film

Sky Force is Khiladi Kumar’s seventeenth century at the box office ever since he started scoring centuries at the box office. His latest entry to the club is the war drama that has helped him reclaim his lost box office charm as well.

Akshay Kumar’s First 100 Crore Club Entry!

Akshay Kumar entered the 100 crore club for the first time in 2012 with Housefull 2. Meanwhile, the first patriotic film of the actor to enter the 100 crore club was Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, which was released in 2014.

Akshay Kumar Breaks Salman Khan’s Reign!

With 17 films in the 100 crore club, Akshay Kumar has finally ended Salman Khan’s alone rule in the club with the maximum 100 crore films. Salman’s 17th film in the club was Tiger 3 which was released in 2023. Since then, Salman Khan has ruled the 100 crore club as the actor with the highest 100 crore films, with 17 films in the club. After reigning for 448 days, the Sultan superstar now owns the record with Akshay!

Check out all the seventeen 100 crore films of Akshay Kumar, in order of their release years at the box office.

Housefull 2 (2012): 116 crore Rowdy Rathore (2012): 133 crore Holiday (2014): 113 crore Airlift (2016): 129 crore Housefull 3 (2016): 109 crore Rustom (2016): 128 crore Jolly LLB 2 (2017): 117 crore Toilet – Ek Prem Katha (2017): 134.25 crore Gold (2018): 105 crore 2.0 [Hindi] (2018): 189 crore Kesari (2019): 154.42 crore Mission Mangal (2019): 203 crore Housefull 4 (2019): 208.50 crore Good Newwz (2019): 205.14 crore Sooryavanshi (2021): 196 crore OMG 2 (2023): 150 crore Sky Force (2025): 104.30 crore* (8 days)

