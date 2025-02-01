Sky Force Box Office: Akshay Kumar Delivers 3rd Highest-Grossing Patriotic Hindi Film Post-COVID

Sky Force box office has entered the 100 crore club and is the first Hindi film to enter the 100 crore club in the year 2025. In fact, it is the second-highest-grossing film for Akshay Kumar post-COVID. But interestingly, the film has unlocked another milestone.

3rd Highest-Grossing Patriotic Film Post-COVID

Also starring Veer Pahariya, the film is now the third-highest-grossing patriotic film post-COVID with an estimated 103.20 crore. However, this might at least be the end of the road for Akshay Kumar on this front.

Sky Force might find it impossible to beat the top 2 highest-grossing patriotic films post-COVID – Sooryavanshi & Fighter. Also starring Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe biggie stands at number 2 with 195.04 crore, while Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter stands at number 1 with 215 crore.

Akshay Kumar’s post-COVID Deshbhakti Total

Post-COVID, Akshay Kumar arrived with four Deshbhakti films that have collectively earned 390.74 crore, including Sky Force. Interestingly, he has delivered two 100 crore patriotic films post-COVID, two of them own the top 3 spots!

Needs 100+ Crore For The Next Target

Sky Force needs 100+ crore more to occupy the top spot owned by Hrithik Roshan‘s Fighter with 215 crore, which is a very tough nut to crack. The film has been mounted on a budget of 160 crore and is still 56 crore away from recovering its entire budget!

Check out the box office collection of patriotic Hindi films post-COVID.

Fighter: 215 crore Sooryavanshi: 195.04 crore Sky Force: 103.20 crore* (estimated) Sam Bahadur: 90.75 crore Article 370: 84 crore Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 66 crore Yodha: 33 crore Bell Bottom: 26.50 crore Satyameva Jayate 2: 10.50 crore Code Name Tiranga: 1 crore

