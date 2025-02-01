Shahid Kapoor’s Deva is expected to open at the box office in the range of 4.5 – 5.5 crore, and this number is the second biggest opening at the box office. The Kabir Singh actor is earning accolades for his performance in the Cop film, and he will be on a winning streak after Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Shahid arrived on screen with his 32nd film as a lead, who had waited long enough in his career to deliver the first solo blockbuster with Kabir Singh. However, he is also one of the actors who delivered a successful debut!

Shahid Kapoor’s Debut Box Office

Deva actor made his debut with Ishq Vishk in 2003. Mounted on a budget of 5 crore, it earned 7.65 crore at the box office, turning into a musical success that won the hearts of millions with its chartbuster songs.

Shahid Kapoor’s Opening Day VS Deva Box Office Day 1

Shahid Kapoor‘s opening day at the box office with Ishq Vishk. The film opened at the box office with 53 lakh collection on day 1, bringing a weekend of 1.81 crore. Deva, on day 1 has taken a jump of 918%, earning 10.8 times more than the box office opening of Shahid Kapoor’s career!

Shahid Kapoor VS Aishwarya Rai

For those who do not remember, Shahid was one of the background dancers in Dil To Pagal Hai’s song Mujhko Hui Na Khabar and Taal’s Kahin Aag Lage, starring Karisma Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan respectively. Interestingly, Shahid, with his debut film, surpassed all of Aishwarya Rai & Karisma Kapoor’s films that were released in 2003.

Baaz: A Bird In Danger, starring Karisma Kapoor, earned 2.8 crore in its lifetime and was a disaster; Aishwarya Rai‘s Kuch Na Kaho and Dil Ka Rishta were also disasters, earning 6.4 crore and 5.5 crore at the box office, while Shahid Kapoor delivered a super successful debut with Ishq Vishk earning 7.65 crore.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

