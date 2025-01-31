Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is one of the most successful movies of the past year, and it is now set to beat Tim Burton’s gothic horror comedy Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. The film features Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton as the lead actors. Sonic 3 will be one step closer to entering 2024’s top 10 highest-grossers list. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Sonic 3 has already attained a few remarkable records with its box office collections. It is the third highest-grossing video game adaptation globally, only behind Detective Pikachu. While the third film is still running in the theatres, a fourth film is already being developed. It is also the second highest-grossing film in Jim Carrey’s career, and as per its projected global haul, it might even become the actor’s biggest movie.

According to reports, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 collected a strong $10.6 million this past weekend at the overseas box office. Jeff Fowler’s film’s international cume stands at $220.50 million and allied to the $227.08 million domestic cume, the action-adventure movie has reached a $447.48 million worldwide cume. It has slowed down at the box office as it has been made available on digital platforms but as PVOD. It still has some fuel and is moving closer to beating the worldwide haul of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

For the unversed, Beetlejuice 2 by Tim Burton is the 12th highest-grossing film of 2024. The movie features an ensemble cast and is the sequel to Burton’s breakthrough movie Beetlejuice. It was released in 1988. The gothic horror flick earned $294.10 million in the US and $157.8 million overseas; adding them, the global cume amounts to $451.9 million.

Now, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is less than $5 million away from beating Beetlejuice 2 and becoming the 12th highest-grossing film of the past year. Sonic 3’s next target will be Gladiator II and its $460.5 million global haul. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, it is expected to collect around $520 million during its worldwide run, and with that collection, it will beat Venom: The Last Dance’s $478.79 million total as the #10 highest-grossing film of 2024.

Jeff Fowler directed Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was released in the theatres on December 20.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

