Nicole Kidman is proving her star power and worth at the box office as her film Babygirl crosses a significant mark worldwide. It is an R-rated thriller that the critics have praised; however, it got snubbed at the 2025 Oscars nomination, especially Kidman, as she has not been nominated. Scroll below for the box office deets.

Nicole is an established Hollywood actress who has an Oscar, two Primetime Emmys, and two Golden Globes to her name, in addition to other awards and honors. She is also the first Australian actor to receive the AFI Life Achievement Award in 2024. Kidman also remained in the news for her relationship with Tom Cruise in the 1990s, as they were married for several years.

Nicole Kidman is known for her choice of projects. She plays many eccentric roles in risky movies, and Babygirl is definitely one of them. She practices method acting, and this R-rated thriller has now crossed the $50 million mark at the worldwide box office. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, the movie has collected an impressive $22.6 million so far in the international market, including $4.3 million in the Netherlands.

As of Wednesday, the thriller grossed $27.4 million in the United States, adding to its $22.6 million cume. Therefore, its worldwide collection has reached $50 million. According to reports, the movie was made on a humble budget of $20 million and has thus earned 150% more than the production budget.

Babygirl has been widely released by A24, and it has now become the distributor’s 10th highest-grossing film globally. It was written, directed, and produced by Halina Reijn. Nicole Kidman plays a high-powered CEO who puts her career and family on the line when she begins an affair with a much younger intern [played by Harris Dickson]. It also features Sophie Wilde and Antonio Banderas in crucial roles. The movie was released on December 25, 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Kudumbasthan Box Office Collection Day 6: Only 1 Crore Away To Deliver 2nd Success Of 2025 In Kollywood!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News