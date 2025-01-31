Sky Force stands at an estimated 100.7 crore at the box office in seven days, and this is the best Akshay Kumar has performed since COVID at the box office. His last best performance at the box office in one week was Sooryavanshi’s 77.08 crore total in one week in 2021.

Khiladi Kumar has made his deshbhakti magic work like a charm, this time paving the way for the actor to reclaim his box office throne while the film tried to stick to its pace and gears up for another strong weekend.

Akshay Kumar’s 2nd Highest-Patriotic Film Post COVID

Sky Force is now Akshay Kumar’s second highest-earning patriotic film post-COVID, with his best obviously being Sooryanvanshi’s 195.04 crore total. However, it still has a long way to go before it starts earning profit.

Surpasses Only Hit Patriotic Film Post COVID!

However, Akshay Kumar‘s latest release has surpassed the only hit patriotic film post-COVID. Yami Gautam’s Article 370, which earned 84 crore, is the only patriotic film post-COVID that earned a hit tag at the box office. However, Akshay Kumar could only surpass the total earnings of Article 370 and is still far from matching its profit.

Sky Force Budget VS Article 370

Mounted on a budget of 40 crore, Article 370 churned out a profit of 110% at the box office! It earned 44 crore profit against its budget. Meanwhile, Sky Force is mounted on a budget of a reported 160 crore, and the film needs to earn a total of 320 crore to earn a hit tag at the box office, which is currently a very distant dream.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

