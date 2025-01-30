The Tamil film industry is all set to have its second successful film of the year. This year, Vishal’s Madha Gaja Raja has already turned into a super hit at the Kollywood box office, and Kudumbasthan, starring K Manikandan, is now taking the success route.

In six days, the comedy-drama helmed by Rajeshwar Kalisamy stands at an estimated total of 9 crore* in India. The film opened at the box office at 1 crore and grew rapidly over the first weekend bringing 6.35 crore.

Kudumbasthan Box Office Day 6

On the sixth day, January 29, Wednesday, Kudumbasthan earned 74 lakh* at the box office, which was a drop of 19% at the box office. The comedy-drama earned 92 lakh* on the previous day.

Here is the six-day breakdown of the comedy-drama at the box office.

Day 1: 1 crore

Day 2: 2.2 crore

Day 3: 3.15 crore

Day 4: 99 lakh*

Day 5: 92 lakh*

Day 6: 74 lakh*

Total: 9 crore*

Only 1 Crore Away From Recovering Budget!

Kudumbasthan has been reportedly mounted on a budget of 8 – 10 crore and it has recovered 90% of its entire budget. The film is now only 1 crore away to enter the profit-making zone at the Kollywood box office. However, it would be difficult for the film to escalate further on the number front and attain a hit verdict!

While the comedy-drama will be the second successful Tamil film at the box office for sure, it would still need another 10 crore to achieve hit status, which currently seems an impossible task! But still, the film has managed to entertain well, despite a lot of competition, and is very close to turning a winner!

