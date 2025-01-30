Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam enjoyed a glorious ride so far at ticket windows. Released during the Sankranti festive season, the film has already emerged as a big success story, and now, it is aiming for the 250 crore milestone. But before it goes up there, the biggie has crossed Mahesh Babu’s highest-grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office to become the third highest-grosser among Tollywood’s Sankranti releases.

Director Anil Ravipudi and actor Venkatesh have scored their third consecutive success with their latest festive release. In front of competitors, Game Changer and Daaku Maharaaj, the Venkatesh starrer looked like a comparatively much smaller film, but in reality, it has turned out to be a huge money spinner and has achieved several milestones in its theatrical run.

As per the latest collection update, Sankranthiki Vasthunam has amassed an impressive total of 163.83 crore net at the Indian box office in 16 days. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 193.31 crores. With such a strong run, the film has already emerged as a super duper-hit in India, enjoying hefty returns against its production cost.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam has also emerged as a solid success overseas, earning 32.45 crore gross so far, as per Sacnilk. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 16-day worldwide box office collection stands at a whopping 225.76 crore gross. With this total, the film has surpassed Sarileru Neekevvaru’s 225.06 crore gross.

For those who don’t know, Sarileru Neekevvaru is Mahesh Babu’s highest-grossing film of all time. By surpassing it, the Venkatesh starrer has become the third highest-grossing film among Tollywood’s Sankranti releases.

Take a look at the top 5 Sankranti grossers of Tollywood:

HanuMan – 294.92 crores Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo – 273.18 crores Sankranthiki Vasthunam – 225.76 crores Sarileru Neekevvaru – 225.06 crores Waltair Veerayya – 220.16 crores

The film will continue to mint more money in the coming days, but it will end as the third-highest Sankranti grosser, as grabbing the second spot is out of reach. Crossing Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’s 273.18 crore gross is very difficult.

