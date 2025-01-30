Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaaj is heading for a premature ending of its theatrical run. Backed by a massive budget, the film was released on the occasion of Sankranti but failed to make it big after a solid start. It is adding final numbers to the tally, and from tomorrow onwards, its shows will be severely chopped off from theatres. But before that happens, it has already secured its position as Balayya’s third highest-grossing film at the Indian box office.

Director Bobby Kolli has failed to recreate the magic he did with Waltair Veerayya for Chiranjeevi. With Balayya, he was expected to deliver a much bigger success, but it couldn’t happen due to Sankranthiki Vasthunam’s rampage. It is now heading for a losing verdict in India, but before that, it hit one bright spot during its domestic run.

As per the latest collection update, Daaku Maharaaj has amassed 88.35 crore net at the Indian box office in 18 days. With this, it has surpassed Bhagavanth Kesari’s 85.50 crore net to become Nandamuri Balakrishna’s third highest-grossing film (net collection). Tomorrow, it will cross Akhanda’s 89 crores to become Balayya’s second highest-grossing film of all time.

The top grosser of Nandamuri Balakrishna is Veera Simha Reddy, with a domestic collection of 98 crores. Daaku Maharaaj won’t be able to surpass that, as its collection has now dropped below the 50 lakh mark.

Meanwhile, the film is looking to end its run below the 130 crore mark globally. Currently, its domestic collection stands at 104.25 crore gross, and overseas, it has earned 17.75 crore gross so far. It’s already the second highest-grosser for Balayya at the worldwide box office, and it might fail to beat Veera Simha Reddy’s 130.64 crore gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Daaku Maharaaj:

India net- 88.35 crores

India gross- 104.25 crores

Overseas gross- 17.75 crores

Worldwide gross- 122 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

