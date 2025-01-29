Rajesh Khanna is one of the biggest superstars and one of the earliest that Hindi Cinema witnessed. His stardom was unparalleled, and he was indeed one of the biggest box-office stars of his time. However, one of the biggest years of his career was 1971.

Kaka, made his Hindi film debut in the year 1966 with Aakhiri Raat, which was followed by three releases in 1969. The actor did not have any release in 1968. However, his stardom arrived in 1969 with the highest-grossing film of that year, Aradhna, which also starred Sharmila Tagore.

Rajesh Khanna’s 1971 Box Office

In the year 1971, Rajesh Khanna delivered 10 releases in a single year. A record which is very rare to achieve for superstars of today’s era! Out of them, he played a cameo in Guddi and played an extended role in Badnaam Farishte. Out of the remaining 8 films, 5 of them entered the list of the highest grossers of the year 1971.

Top 10 Highest Grosser Of The Year 1971

Amar Prem superstar occupied five spots in the list of the top 10 highest-grossing films of the year 1971. These five films collectively owned 51% of the cumulative collection of the top 10 films. The top 10 films of 1971 collectively earned 20.45 crore, and the five Rajesh Khanna films in these top 10 collectively earned 10.55 crore, a record very rare!

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films of 1971 at the box office.

Haathi Mere Saathi: 3.5 crore* Mera Gaon Mera Desh: 3 crore Maryada: 2.25 crore* Andaz: 2 crore* Kati Patang: 1.9 crore* Caravan: 1.80 crore Hare Rama Hare Krishna: 1.70 crore Sharmilee: 1.30 crore Mela: 1.20 crore Mehboob Ki Mehndi: 0.90 crore*

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sky Force Box Office: Needs 301 Crore Total To Strike 5th Most Profitable Akshay Kumar Deshbhakti Film – Possible?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News