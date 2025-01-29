Akshay Kumar seems to get back on track with his latest release, Sky Force, at the box office. In five days, the film stands at a total of 87.60 crore in India, and clearly, Khiladi Kumar has made a clean comeback at the box office with his tried and tested successful genre – Deshbhakti!

Akshay Kumar’s Patriotic Luck!

The patriotic genre has helped Akshay Kumar nail box office numbers like a pro, and his latest release seems to be another testimony to this already-proven fact. However, it seems like an impossible task for the actor to beat his highest-grossing patriotic film.

The highest-grossing patriotic film of Akshay Kumar’s career is Mission Mangal, which earned 200.16 crore at the box office. Sky Force is still very far away from this target. In fact, the film might not be among Akshay Kumar’s most profitable patriotic films!

Most Profitable Patriotic Films Of Akshay Kumar

The most profitable patriotic film of Akshay Kumar is Mission Mangal, that was released in 2019 and churned out a profit of 344.80% at the box office. The film was mounted on a budget of 45 crore only, which made the entire difference.

Here is the list of the most profitable patriotic films by Akshay Kumar, along with their profits and box office verdicts.

Mission Mangal: 344.80% | Super-Duper Hit Airlift: 222.5% | Super-Duper Hit Rustom: 219% | Super-Duper Hit Kesari: 104% | Hit Holiday: 101% | Hit Baby: 61.8% | Plus

Sky Force Needs 300+ Crore To Hit Two Targets!

Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya‘s film is reportedly mounted on a budget of 150 – 160 crore*, and it needs to earn a total of 301 crore in order to beat the profit of Holiday and become the 5th most-profitable patriotic film by Akshay Kumar. Interestingly, the film needs to earn 300 – 320 crore* in total to attain a hit tag at the box office. Currently, looking at the pace of the film, both these targets seem impossible to achieve!

*denotes estimated numbers

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

