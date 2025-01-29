Pushpa 2: The Rule was truly meant to rule the Indian cinema. Allu Arjun’s collaboration with Sukumar was unlike any other, enjoying a record-breaking spree in 50 days+ theatrical run. It has now created history with ticket sales on BookMyShow, surpassing KGF Chapter 2, RRR, and every single Indian film. Scroll below for the exciting box office updates!

Ticket sales on BookMyShow

It was previously revealed that Pushpa 2 was the most-watched Indian film of 2024. It had witnessed ticket sales of 16.5 million ahead of the Christmas holidays. But a month has passed, and it was productive enough to create yet another history!

As per the latest updates, Allu Arjun starrer has recorded ticket sales of a whopping 20.41 million on BookMyShow. It has now registered the highest ticket sales of all time.

Pushpa 2 vs KGF Chapter 2

The throne was earlier conquered by KGF Chapter 2. Yash starrer had registered admissions of 17 million in its lifetime and surpassed other biggies like Baahubali 2 and Kalki 2898 AD, among others. Pushpa 2 has now stoles its spot with almost 20% higher ticket sales. It is to be noted that the theatrical run isn’t over yet, so the closing figures are yet to be updated.

Top 10 ticket sales on BookMyShow

Prabhas is the undisputed king, with multiple films in the top 10. In fact, he is the only actor with more than one outing (Baahubali 2, RRR, Kalki 2898 AD). Take a look at the complete list below:

Pushpa 2: 20.41 million KGF Chapter 2: 17 million Baahubali 2: 16 million RRR: 13.40 million Kalki 2898 AD: 13.14 million Jawan: 12.10 million Stree 2: 11.16 million Animal: 9.91 million Gadar 2: 9.80 million Jailer 9.21 million

It is now to be seen which Indian film surpasses Pushpa 2 and recreates history.

