Priyanka Chopra has been grabbing headlines lately as she is reportedly all set to collaborate with Mahesh Babu in his much-awaited film titled tentatively as SSMB29. The movie will be directed by SS Rajamouli and the latter recently took to his social media handle hinting at the commencement of the shooting of the film. Mahesh and Priyanka’s comment in the post has further fueled these speculations. However, did you know that the actress was once embroiled in a controversy surrounding Rajamouli’s 2022 magnum opus, RRR.

It all began when she mistakenly referred RRR as a Tamil film when it is actually a Telugu film. In Dax Shepard’s podcast, The Armchair Expert, the host was talking about Bollywood wherein he gave the example of RRR. To this, Priyanka Chopra said, “That’s a Tamil movie by the way. It’s like big, mega, blockbuster Tamil which does all of those… it’s like our Avengers.” Well, this led to the actress being heavily criticized because of mistaking RRR to be a Tamil film.

In a throwback interview with Mid-Day, Priyanka Chopra broke her silence on the trolling which she had got because of the same. The Citadel actress stated that she tries to focus on the positive aspects of her life rather than the negative things. She said, “People try to find a mistake in anything I do. I think people enjoy that a little bit. I was a lot more free-spirited, but now, I am a bit more cautious because I have my family to think about. The higher you go in life, the more people look for a reason for you to fall. But at the same time, I have so much love and support from my family, friends and fans. I prefer to focus on that.”

Meanwhile, fans are excited to witness Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu coming together for the SS Rajamouli directorial SSMB29. Apart from this, he actress also has some Hollywood projects lined up. She will be seen in movies like Heads Of State and The Bluff.

