Everything on this planet and in this universe is transient, including fame and stardom. Megastar Aamir Khan is well aware of that, and he once weighed in on how showbiz is also very uncertain and people might one day forget about him despite all the great works he has done and will do in his career. However, he did mention that it is not scary for him, and he has acknowledged it. Scroll below for more.

Aamir is known as Mr Perfectionist, who believes in quality over quantity. He is a method actor who has given Bollywood some of the highest-grossing films like Dangal, PK, and 3 Idiots. Actors and actresses aspire to work with him in movies, and he has also worked with some of the country’s most eminent filmmakers. The versatile actor once spoke about losing fame and success.

According to PTI via The Indian Express, Aamir Khan said, “It’s not ‘whether it will happen,’ it’s ‘when it’ll happen’?” He said, “I actually don’t fear that (losing stardom). I am very clear that I am going to lose it all. I have no doubt in my mind that there will be a day when I will not have all this. So why fear? Death is going to come to all of us. Even creativity goes to a sustenance period and finally, it gets destroyed. It’s a natural process of Brahma, Vishnu, Mahesh. Everything which exists will get destroyed. I will lose all of this, definitely.”

Aamir Khan continued, “I fear what we have set out to make, can we achieve it fully? The process of filmmaking is so complex, that if you go wrong even in one step, your film won’t be what you set out to make.”

He explained, “My constant fear which also keeps me alert—is just that. “What we are trying to achieve have we achieved it? My biggest fear is that. We shouldn’t go wrong there. Will I lose my creativity? For sure I will. Will I lose my fame? Hundred percent I will. There’s no question about it. It’s a matter of time.”

On the professional front, Aamir Khan was last seen in and as Laal Singh Chaddha. It was a remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump and is available on Netflix.

