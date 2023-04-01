Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump is one of the most iconic films of Hollywood. Released in 1994, ardent movie fans have been craving a sequel to the comedy-drama film ever since but nothing really materialized. However, it seems the prayers of movie fanatics might have been answered as there are new rumours that a sequel to Forrest Gump might finally be happening.

A new report has suggested that director Robert Zemeckis might be roped-in for the sequel. For the uninitiated, Zemeckis also directed the original, and if all goes well, then Forrest Gump 2 will be Tom Hanks and Robert Zemeckis’ sixth film together. Read on to know what is happening in the production.

According to a report by Giant Freakin Robot, the sequel to Forrest Gump has finally got the green light and is moving ahead with production. The plans for the sequel have been doing the rounds since way back in 2001 when Eric Roth penned a screenplay while adopting Winston Groom’s 1995 follow-up novel Gump and Co. According to reports, it is still unclear whether Forrest Gump 2 will feature Tom Hanks, as the events described in Gump and Co. will alter the narrative. It is, however, clear that the adapted screenplay will act as the source material for the apparent Forrest Gump sequel. While Tom Hanks has been a bit hesitant about the idea of Forrest Gump 2, he has yet to make an official announcement for part 2. The new report, however, suggests that Zemeckis and Hanks will reportedly kick-start the production immediately after wrapping up their current project.

It was earlier reported that the sequel to Forrest Gump got shelved when the unfortunate 9/11 attacks happened, as the makers thought the idea of modern America might have changed and it might not be relevant anymore.

Circling back to the latest, Hanks and Zemeckis are working on their fifth project, a comic book adaptation film called Here. The movie also features Forrest Gump star Robin Wright in a supporting role. Apart from Forrest Gump, Hanks and Zemeckis worked together on Cast Away, Pinocchio, and The Polar Express earlier.

