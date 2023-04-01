Seems like it is MCU’s turn to face some controversies post-DCU’s time in the mud pit. The studio has been seeing one after the other rows that have been making news all across the world. Just when everyone was still busy dissecting what went wrong between Marvel and Victoria Alonso that led to their separation, Jonathan Majors, aka Kang The Conqueror, was arrested on the charges of assault. Now it seems like his already chalked out illustrious future as Kang is on uncertain lands.

Jonathan entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe as He Who Remains, a Kang variant opposite Tom Hiddleston in the Disney+ series, Loki. The cameo led to him becoming the main villain of the multiverse saga. He got introduced to the main timeline in the first film of phase 5, Ant-Man And The Wasp Quantumania. While he was appreciated and a long future awaits leading to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, it seems like there is a roadblock.

As per the latest reports, Marvel executives have apparently met Jonathan Majors’ agents to discuss the new controversy around the Creed lll star. As if the speculations are to go by, his future is uncertain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Read to know everything you should about this shocking update of the day.

Jonathan Majors was arrested last week on the charges of allegedly assaulting, harassing and strangling his girlfriend. The news sent shock waves across the world and a lot was spoken about it. As per Giant Freakin Robot, now an insider claims that Marvel execs have met Majors’ agents.

Insider Jeff Sneider said, “Marvel hasn’t made any decisions regarding Jonathan Majors, but they’ve met with or spoken to his agent to discuss potential options going forward.” Of course, the studio isn’t rushing to show Jonathan Majors the door and recast but they are definitely taking some measures.

