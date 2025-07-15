Few villains in comic book history have managed to captivate audiences like the Joker. Ever since his sinister debut in DC Comics, the Clown Prince of Crime has been reimagined in various forms across generations, each time as unsettling as ever. The character has been twisted by the roles of iconic actors like Joaquin Phoenix, Heath Ledger, Jared Leto, and Jack Nicholson over the years. But which Joker film, however, fared the best at the box office? Let’s take a closer look at Joker’s box-office performance.

1. Joker (2019) – $1.07 Billion

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video RT Score: 68%

68% Director: Todd Phillips

The release of Joker in 2019 surpassed all expectations and became an instant hit. On a meagre $55 million budget, it earned an incredible $1.07 billion worldwide, as retrieved via Box Office Mojo. The movie became the highest-grossing R-rated film at the time and the first of its kind to reach the billion-dollar milestone. It raked in $335 million from domestic audiences and a stunning $743 million from the international markets. Its opening weekend alone brought in $96.2 million in the U.S., setting the record at the time.

But it wasn’t just a commercial win; it was critically acclaimed too. Joker was nominated for eleven Academy Awards and won two of them, including Best Original Score and Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix. It was a unique accomplishment: a character-driven, introspective comic book movie that impressed everyone.

2. The Dark Knight (2008) – $1 Billion

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video RT Score: 94%

94% Director: Christopher Nolan

Heath Ledger’s terrifying take on the Joker in The Dark Knight redefined the villain for a modern era. Ledger’s Joker wasn’t just a criminal; he was a terrifying chaos. As per Box Office Mojo, the film opened to a massive $158 million and went on to earn $534 million domestically and $474 million internationally, bringing its worldwide total to over $1 billion.

Ledger’s performance, awarded a posthumous Oscar, remains one of the most iconic in cinema history. His Joker was unpredictable, anarchic, and unforgettable, making him a fan-favorite Joker.

3) Suicide Squad (2016) – $749 Million

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video RT Score: 26%

26% Director: David Ayer

Jared Leto’s Joker took a very different route—flashy, tattooed, and criminally eccentric. In Suicide Squad, Joker played more of a side character, with much of his screen time cut in the final version. Still, the film was a commercial hit, opening to $133 million and eventually collecting $325 million domestic and $424 million overseas, totaling $749 million worldwide (as retrieved via Box Office Mojo).

Although Leto’s Joker drew mixed reactions, Suicide Squad was successful in introducing a broader audience to DC’s villain ensemble and launched Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) into pop culture stardom.

4) Batman (1989) – $401 Million

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video RT Score: 77%

77% Director: Tim Burton

Long before superhero films were Hollywood’s goldmine, Tim Burton’s Batman brought the genre to the mainstream. Jack Nicholson’s Joker, aka Jack Napier, was theatrical, sinister, and darkly funny. After falling into a vat of chemicals and undergoing gruesome plastic surgery, Napier transformed into the Joker, hell-bent on turning Gotham into his personal playground.

According to Box Office Mojo, the film earned $251 million domestic and $150 million internationally, totaling $401 million worldwide—a colossal hit for its time, especially with only a $35 million budget. Nicholson’s Joker laid the foundation for every portrayal that followed.

5. Joker: Folie à Deux (2024) – $207 Million

Streaming On: Max (US) & JioHotstar (India)

Max (US) & JioHotstar (India) RT Score: 31%

31% Director: Todd Phillips

People were very excited for Joker: Folie à Deux after the first Joaquin Phoenix Joker movie did so well. The sequel came out five years later and took a creative turn by adding musical elements to the drama and making Lady Gaga Harley Quinn. Despite the star power and ambitious direction, the film’s box office numbers were considerably more modest.

As per Box Office Mojo, the sequel opened to $37 million in the U.S. and eventually earned $58.3 million domestically. Internationally, it managed $149.2 million, bringing its total global box office haul to $207 million. While that’s a solid number for many films, it fell far short of the bar set by its predecessor.

Critics and audiences were more divided this time. While some praised its risks and Lady Gaga’s performance, others found the musical format jarring or less emotionally resonant than the original. Still, there’s no denying that the film had artistic ambition, and Joaquin Phoenix continued to deliver a deeply committed performance.

The Joker has been portrayed through different lenses—gritty, theatrical, chaotic, and even musical—but one thing remains constant: the character’s box office appeal. Topping the chart is Joker (2019), followed closely by The Dark Knight, both crossing the billion-dollar threshold.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Jurassic World Rebirth China Box Office: Beats Deadpool & Wolverine, Achieving A Notable Feat In Just 12 Days!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News