Joaquin Phoenix is a name that brings to mind spectacular performances. He gained worldwide recognition and popularity for his portrayal of the titular character in Joker (2019), but even before that, he was already a powerhouse performer. A prime example is the subject of this article: Inherent Vice, a 2014 film based on the 2009 novel by Thomas Pynchon. Set in the 1970s, it follows the escapades of a hippie private investigator.

However, this neo-noir black comedy is not everyone’s cup of tea. As an expression of art, it is convoluted and confusing, yet still enjoyable for some viewers. In this article, we aim to convince you to invest 149 minutes of your time in this cinematic experiment.

Inherent Vice: Cast, Plot & Storyline

Apart from Joaquin Phoenix, Inherent Vice also stars Owen Wilson and Josh Brolin in pivotal roles. Most likely, you will not be able to fully follow the plot of the movie due to its multiple main storylines and subplots. To make matters worse, the protagonist is unreliable because he experiences hallucinations. Is the narrator just a hallucination of the protagonist? Is the ex-girlfriend a hallucination, too? There are theories claiming that she is. You will have to decide for yourself after watching Inherent Vice.

The plot feels deliberately designed to be confusing and convoluted. The protagonist, Doc, is a heavy marijuana user and is almost always stoned. The story begins with his ex-girlfriend returning to his life and telling him about a plan to abduct her current boyfriend and commit him to an asylum so that his wife and her lover can gain access to his enormous wealth. Soon after, Doc’s ex-girlfriend and her billionaire boyfriend go missing.

Then there is another plot involving a police informant who is supposed to be dead, with his wife hiring Doc to find out what really happened to him. There is also The Golden Fang, which appears to be a syndicate of dentists, a drug cartel, a boat, a cult, and much more. In this film, it is difficult to distinguish hallucination from reality.

The film is much more than what is shown on screen. It carries deeper meanings and interpretations, and for most viewers, fully understanding the plot can feel like an exercise in futility.

Why You Should Watch Joaquin Phoenix’s Inherent Vice?

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, Inherent Vice is not a traditional detective procedural film. Instead, it transports us to a different era and a different world, creating a distinct atmosphere that feels emotional, comedic, and investigative all at once. At its core, it is a melancholic journey.

The background score plays a major role in bringing this vintage world to life, alongside the impressive visuals and strong performances from the cast. The music also helps us connect with the on-screen characters and their emotions.

Due to the film’s density, it is difficult to grasp its full beauty in a single viewing. Viewers can derive different meanings from the story and its characters, making Inherent Vice a truly unique cinematic experience.

