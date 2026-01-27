Anaconda, the meta-reboot of the 1997 cult classic, has been playing in theaters for over a month now. The Jack Black and Paul Rudd-led action-adventure comedy received mixed reviews from critics, holding a modest 49% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing. However, moviegoers have been far more receptive, with the film currently boasting a strong 76% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

That positive word of mouth among the audience appears to have translated into solid box office returns. Anaconda has earned an impressive $128.2 million worldwide so far and currently ranks among the top 50 highest-grossing films of 2025, according to Box Office Mojo. If you missed watching the film on the big screen, there’s no need to worry. Anaconda is now gearing up for its digital debut. Read on to find out when and where you can stream the film online.

Anaconda (2025) – Digital Release Update

According to a recent report by Forbes, the Anaconda meta-reboot is expected to make its digital debut via premium video-on-demand on January 27, 2026. The date is reportedly based on a new listing spotted on Prime Video.

Upon release, the film will likely be available to rent or purchase across major U.S. digital platforms, including Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video, and YouTube Movies & TV. In India, Anaconda is also expected to arrive on digital platforms around the same time, though an official confirmation is still awaited.

Where To Watch The Original Anaconda Online?

If you’re looking to revisit the original 1997 Anaconda starring Jennifer Lopez, the film is currently available to stream in the U.S. on Netflix, Fubo, and Philo.

Viewers in India can currently stream the film on Lionsgate Play, while it is also available to rent on Prime Video.

Anaconda (2025) – Lead Cast, Plot & Storyline

Directed by Tom Gormican, the film is inspired by the cult favorite Anaconda. It follows lifelong best friends Doug (played by Jack Black) and Griff (played by Paul Rudd), who finally act on their dream of remaking their favorite childhood movie by traveling into the Amazon. Their light-hearted filmmaking adventure takes a deadly turn when a real giant anaconda shows up, turning their chaotic set into a fight for survival.

Anaconda – Official Trailer

