Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer O’Romeo is made on a massive budget of 130 crore. Vishal Bhardwaj’s romantic action thriller is nearing the end of its box office run. It will likely conclude as the 2nd highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. Scroll below for a detailed day 22 report!

O’Romeo Box Office Collection Day 22

According to estimates, O’Romeo collected 49 lakh on day 22. It saw a 31% drop compared to 65 lakh garnered on the previous day. The Kerala Story 2 is now the leading choice of the audience. The end is near as cine-goers gear up for Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 in the next 10 days.

The total earnings in India have reached 78.74 crore* after 22 days. Made against a reported budget of 130 crore, O’Romeo has recovered only 61% of the total investment so far. It is a losing affair. Including GST, the gross total stands at 93.52 crore.

Check out the week-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 – 52.51 crore

Week 2 – 19.61 crore*

Week 3 – 6.62 crore*

Day 22 – 49 lakh*

Total – 78.74 crore*

To wrap up as the 2nd-highest Bollywood grosser of 2026

Unfortunately, no film apart from Border 2 has gained the success tag so far in Bollywood. O’Romeo surpassed Mardaani 3 (51.52 crore*) to emerge as the 2nd highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. Unfortunately, the title will soon be stolen by Dhurandhar 2, likely on its opening day itself.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Border 2: 361.67 crore* O’Romeo: 78.74 crore* Mardaani 3: 51.52 crore* Ikkis: 36.25 crore The Kerala Story 2: 22.55 crore*

O’Romeo Box Office Day 22 Summary

Budget: 130 crore

India net: 79.26 crore*

Budget recovery: 61%

India gross: 93.52 crore

Overseas gross: 24.75 crore

Worldwide gross: 118.27 crore*

*Theatrical run yet to conclude. Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

