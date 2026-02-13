Maddock Films’ latest project, Ikkis, starring Bollywood legend Dharmendra for one last time, is now streaming on OTT. Featuring Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia in key roles, the movie is based on the real-life story of the late great Arun Khetarpal.

The film had a decent run at the box office. However, those who missed the theatrical experience can now stream the movie online. But there is a big catch.

Ikkis OTT Release Date

Currently, Ikkis is streaming on Prime Video. It premiered on February 12. The tank war film hit theaters on January 1, 2026. So now, it has been more than a month since the movie’s theatrical release.

However, the audience has to pay extra to watch Ikkis on Prime Video, as the film is only available for rental. Viewers have to pay Rs. 349 to watch Agastya & Simar’s latest flick.

After a movie arrives early on OTT, making it available for rent allows the production house and OTT platforms to earn some extra money. According to reports, however, the movie is expected to be available to subscribers for free in two weeks.

Ikkis is the final movie of the late, great Bollywood star Dharmendra. On 24 November 2025, the He-Man of Bollywood bid farewell to this world and cemented his legacy as one of the greatest actors in India’s history. In Ikkis, Dharmendra played the role of a father figure, M.L. Khetarpal.

IMDb Rating Of Ikkis

The movie received a mixed response from audiences during its theatrical run. Many criticized the movie’s ending, but the rest feel it is a great tribute to the real-life warrior. As of writing, the movie had a rating of 6.9/10 on IMDb with 25K votes.

Now, it will be interesting to see whether the ratings are affected by its OTT release

Ikkis Plot

Ikkis is based on the real-life story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal (played by Agastya Nanda), the youngest soldier to receive the Param Vir Chakra. The film has the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war as its setting, where Arun was martyred while serving the nation.

