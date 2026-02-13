Bollywood’s wedding chaos is back with Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, a sequel to the Netflix film of the same title featuring Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey in the leading roles. This time it promises to be louder, funnier, and more dramatic. After winning hearts with the first film, the makers are returning with another dose of romance, confusion, and full-on family madness.

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 is a lighthearted romantic comedy from the makers of Tanu Weds Manu, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, and Ginny Weds Sunny. The makers have dropped a quirky poster starring Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr, teasing unlimited fun, set against the contrasting worlds of a tough wrestler and a free-spirited girl, and the chaos and charm that unfold when their lives collide.

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 Theatrical Release Confirmed

The makers have officially announced that Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 will release in theaters on April 24, 2026. The film stars Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr in lead roles and promises a lighthearted romantic comedy packed with emotional moments and desi family drama.

Backed by Zee Studios and Soundrya Production, the sequel is produced by Vinod Bachchan and Umesh Kumar Bansal. It is written and directed by Prasshant Jha.

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2: A Quirky Poster Set The Mood

Along with the release date, the team also dropped a new poster that perfectly captures the film’s vibe. The poster shows Avinash as a tough wrestler and Medha as a carefree young woman. The contrast between their personalities is clear, hinting at the chaos that unfolds when their worlds collide. The bright, colorful backdrop adds to the fun wedding atmosphere.

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2: Packed With A Strong Supporting Cast

Bringing together an eclectic supporting star cast like Lillete Dubey, Sudhir Pandey, Govind Namdev, Gopi Bhalla, Nayani Dixit, Vishwanath Chatterjee, Rohit Chaudhary, and Ginny Wedss Sunny promises a fun-filled, joyous ride. Earlier, the makers announced the film’s schedule wrap with a fun-filled BTS video that gave a glimpse into this sunny world.

Presented by Zee Studios and Soundrya Production, Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 is produced by Vinod Bachchan & Umesh Kumar Bansal. Written and directed by Prasshant Jha, the film is set to release in theaters on 24th April 2026.

