Bollywood star Anil Kapoor’s next film will skip a theatrical release and head straight to OTT. The political action drama will see the veteran actor in the lead role, taking on the bad guys like old times. However, this time, his added years will add a new flavor to the story.

Subedaar is the story of a man fighting back against the rotten system that preys on the common man’s vulnerability.

Subedaar Release Date

Amazon Prime Video has just released a teaser for Subedaar, announcing that the film will premiere on the platform on March 5, 2026. The movie is a Prime Original, directed by Suresh Triveni and produced by Vikram Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, and Suresh Triveni.

It will be available for streaming exclusively on Prime Video in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu across India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide from March 5.

Subedaar Plot

Subedaar follows the tumultuous journey of Subedaar Arjun Maurya, a retired soldier struggling to find peace in a changing world where the values he once lived by are increasingly challenged. The film features one of Anil Kapoor’s most compelling performances, fighting against crime and corruption while navigating fractured family ties as he stands by what is right.

Set in the heartland of India, the film is a cinematic, gritty, and intense exploration of honor amid societal decay.

Subedaar Cast & Crew

Written by Suresh Triveni and Prajwal Chandrashekar, Subedaar stars Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan in lead roles, along with Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Faisal Malik, and Mona Singh in key roles.

The action drama is an Opening Image Films production, made in association with Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network (AKFCN). Stream the movie on Prime Video from March 5.

