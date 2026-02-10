Tamil family entertainer film Lucky The Superstar, starring GV Prakash Kumar and Anaswara Rajan, is set for its OTT premiere in February. The feel-good film, which skips a traditional theatrical run, revolves around a spirited puppy whose innocence and luck change the lives of people around it.

With the Tamil film releasing on OTT only, industry experts have noted that digital premieres like this can boost visibility for family-friendly and emotional cinema. These are the categories that tend to resonate strongly with audiences at home.

Lucky The Superstar Release Date

JioHotstar has officially announced that Lucky The Superstar will be available for streaming from February 20, 2026. It is part of Hotstar Specials’ 2026 slate of original films. Viewers will require an active JioHotstar subscription, with OTTplay Premium access to stream the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Tamil (@jiohotstartamil)

The direct-to-OTT release strategy mirrors a growing trend for regional cinema reaching wider audiences online. Unlike many films that first run in cinemas, Lucky The Superstar was designed for home viewing. The film will be available in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, broadening its reach beyond Tamil-speaking regions.

Lucky The Superstar Plot & Cast

The film is directed by Uday Mahesh, who is widely known for his role as Chellam in the web series The Family Man. The film centers on a lost puppy named Lucky whose presence unexpectedly influences people’s lives for the better.

The narrative shows how Lucky’s journey from place to place brings emotional healing, joy, and the occasional chaos to those around him. When a politician seizes Lucky for his own needs, the protagonist (GV Prakash) realizes the pup’s true value and vows to reunite it with its owner.

The ensemble cast includes Anaswara Rajan as the female lead, with Devadarshini, Kovai Sarala, Subbu Panchu Arunachalam, Elango Kumaravel, Namo Narayana, Daniel Annie Pope, and Madhusudhan Rao in supporting roles. Music is produced by Hesham Abdul Wahab, while Lawrence Kishore serves as the editor.

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What To Watch.

Must Read: Did Prakash Raj Walk Out Of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit Due To Creative Differences? [Fact Check]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News