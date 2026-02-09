With its ambitious scale, compelling storytelling, and a high-voltage musical addition, Dacoit is gearing up for a grand pan-India theatrical release. But wait, the standards just got bigger, as fans might be in for a surprise treat.

Marking their first-ever collaboration, Adivi Sesh joins forces with Bhojpuri music sensation Pawan Singh for a high-energy dance number in the upcoming pan-India action drama Dacoit, celebrating Telugu, Hindi, and Bhojpuri cinema.

Sharing his excitement, Pawan Singh captioned the collaboration as, “भाई ❤️❤️❤️ भोजपुरी और तेलगू जिंदाबाद”

Dacoit Has Emerged As One Of The Most Highly Anticipated Movies Of 2026

Apart from Adivi Sesh, Dacoit also stars Mrunal Thakur in the lead, alongside Anurag Kashyap in a pivotal role, bringing together power-packed performances that promise a distinctive, engrossing, and genre-defying narrative.

With Mrunal Thakur completing her portions of the shoot and Adivi Sesh recently announcing the film’s wrap, Dacoit has been steadily shaping up to be one of the most anticipated high-octane action dramas of the year.

More About Dacoit

Marking Shaneil Deo’s directorial debut, the film is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, co-produced by Suniel Narang, and presented by Annapurna Studios. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, the film’s story and screenplay have been jointly crafted by Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo.

Dacoit Teaser:

