Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh are arriving as Dacoits, and the teaser of the film has been dropped. Honestly, it is not that bad, if not a wow teaser, and will leave you with a dicey feeling about the film. Like, it might even work if things are not outrageous and are done right!

The teaser is not trying to be pretty or polished. Instead, it dives into absolute chaos. The trailer promises intense action and violence, but none of it seems out of place. However, I am still not sure if it will turn out to be a good film, but the teaser hints at being one.

Dacoit definitely seems to have the potential. If the film manages to balance its explosive action with a layered, character-driven narrative, we could be looking at a nice film starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, with Anurag Kashyap playing the antagonist!

The background music uses Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast to set the narrative, and it adds a punk to this action drama. However, the risk is always that it might become too repetitive, or if it is all style and no soul, it might struggle to keep the audience engaged. But based on the teaser, the odds seem to be in the film’s favor.

The teaser is fast-paced, but there are hints of a very dense plot. It is bold and unapologetic, bringing two Dacoits who seem to have a purpose in doing whatever they are trying to do. It promises a good theatrical experience that is not exhausting. If it strikes the right balance between the blood, the action, and the brain, this might totally work in favor of Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur.

Check out the teaser of the film here.

Advertisement

For more such teaser and trailer reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Border 2 Teaser Review: Sunny Deol Is Gadar-ing As He Roars, “Himmat Hai To Aa, Ye Khada Hai Hindustan” – Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan & Ahan Shetty Form A Solid Clan!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News