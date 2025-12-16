Border 2 Teaser Review: Sunny Deol Is Gadar-ing As He Roars, "Himmat Hai To Aa, Ye Khada Hai Hindustan"

The teaser for Border 2 has arrived, and it is the OG JP Dutta film that we have been waiting for. Sunny Deol roars and pumps courage into his men while Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahaan Shetty look like an ambush of Tigers ready to hunt. They growl like they will tear the enemy apart!

The 2-minute 5-second teaser is all about valor and courage, along with some chest thumping and a background music that gives the perfect adrenaline rush! The teaser starts with Sunny Deol‘s thunderous motivation – Tum jahan se bhi ghusne ki koshish karoge, ek hindustani fauji tumhara intezaar kar raha hoga!

Honestly, even when JP Dutta touches his legacy as illustrious as Border, it is clear that you are ready to put an entire nation on a nostalgia trip, which needs to be A-class. The stakes are sky high, but the four men in uniform – Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahaan Shetty- look prepared to shoulder the responsibility and keep the legacy alive!

Their uniforms speak volumes about the valor of the men they are all set to portray on screen. Border 2 does not shy away from shouldering the weight of the original win that is still as fresh as it was in 1999! The major takeaway from this teaser is Varun Dhawan shedding his cute boy image and wearing the uniform charm like never before! He is stoic, intense, and radiates a charming sense of duty.

The teaser seems like a winner with the sound of War and Sunny Deol finally channeling his Gadar mode. He roars, “Himmat hai to aa, ye khada hai Hindustan,” and this sounds like a sharp warning to the enemies that they will be hunted and killed!

While we generally do not rate teasers, the Border 2 teaser is brilliantly done – a 5-star teaser. No one seems like a star; all of them have shed that stardom, turning into war heroes. Despite the chest thumping and the jingoism, the teaser has my heart emotionally! A perfect war cry!

Check out the Border 2 teaser here.

