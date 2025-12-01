Border 2, the biggest patriotic film, is all set to release next year. Following the massive response to the posters of Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan, the makers of Border 2, T-Series and JP Films have now unveiled the highly anticipated and high-octane poster featuring Diljit Dosanjh. Seated in a fighter jet, Diljit is seen with a fierce look, as an Indian Air Force officer in action, defending the nation with unshakable courage, honesty, passion, and precision.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Fierce Avatar Showcases The Spirit Of India’s Defenders

Exuding grit and determination, Diljit’s fierce avatar embodies the spirit of India’s defenders in the air, perfectly capturing the adrenaline-fueled intensity and patriotic heart of the film. The intense gaze, the roaring jet, and the boundless sky combine to create a frame bursting with adrenaline, patriotism, and sheer heroism.

Border 2 To Expand Beyond The Battlefield

What sets the poster apart is that this is not just about Diljit Dosanjh’s first look from Border 2 but also a revelation that the film will expand beyond the battlefield. The Indian Air Force will join the army, promising breathtaking aerial action and a story of valor that certainly looks to span beyond the land.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 brings together a powerful ensemble cast led by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Mona Singh and Sonam Bajwa.

Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. Backed by a powerful production team including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, the film is directed by Anurag Singh. Border 2 continues the legacy of honouring the heroism and indomitable spirit of Indian soldiers, promising audiences a spectacular journey of patriotism, courage, passion, and sacrifice.

Border 2 storms into cinemas on January 23rd 2026, the Republic Day weekend.

