The winners of the 2025 International Emmy Awards have been announced. While Indian actor Diljit Dosanjh earned a well-deserved nomination for Best Actor, he narrowly missed out on a win for his acclaimed performance in Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila. Most viewers know that Delhi Crime Season 1 made history as the first Indian series to win an International Emmy for Best Drama. But when it comes to acting honours, which Indian performers have made us proud on the global stage? Here’s a look at all the Indian actors who have been nominated for, or won, an International Emmy over the years.

Diljit Dosanjh (Nominated For Best Actor – Amar Singh Chamkila)

Let’s begin with the most recent nominee. Diljit Dosanjh earned a Best Actor nomination for his powerful performance in the 2024 Netflix film Amar Singh Chamkila. However, he narrowly missed out on the award, which ultimately went to Spanish actor Orion Pla for his widely praised role in the drama miniseries Yo, adicto (I, Addict).

Arjun Mathur (Nominated For Best Actor – Made in Heaven)

One of the most underrated talents in Hindi cinema, Arjun Mathur made his feature film debut in the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Kyun! Ho Gaya Na… (2004). He is among the select Indian actors to earn an International Emmy nomination. In 2020, he was nominated for Best Actor for his heartfelt portrayal of a gay wedding planner in Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s romantic drama series Made in Heaven. He eventually lost the award to English actor Billy Barratt for his performance in the TV film Responsible Child.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Nominated For Best Actor – Serious Men)

After earning global recognition for Sacred Games, Nawazuddin Siddiqui went on to secure a Best Actor nomination at the 2021 International Emmys for his standout performance in Sudhir Mishra’s satirical comedy-drama Serious Men. He ultimately lost the award to Scottish actor David Tennant, who won for his chilling portrayal of serial killer Dennis Nilsen in the three-part British miniseries Des.

Vir Das (Winner – Best Comedy Special For Vir Das: Landing)

Popular actor-comedian Vir Das made history in 2023 by becoming the first Indian actor to win an International Emmy Award in the comedy category. He earned the honour for his Netflix stand-up special Vir Das: Landing, marking a significant milestone for Indian comedy on the global stage.

Shefali Shah (Nominated For Best Actress – Delhi Crime Season 2)

The immensely talented Shefali Shah earned an International Emmy nomination for her powerful performance in Delhi Crime Season 2. Her gripping portrayal of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi remains a benchmark in Indian television acting. However, she missed out on the award, which went to Mexican actress Karla Souza for her acclaimed role in the sports drama Dive (La Caída).

Jim Sarbh (Nominated For Best Actor – Rocket Boys)

Jim Sarbh received an International Emmy nomination for his impeccable portrayal of Dr. Homi Bhabha, the legendary Indian nuclear physicist, in Rocket Boys. He ultimately lost the award to Martin Freeman, who won for his acclaimed performance in the British cop drama series The Responder.

