Visionary filmmaker Kushagra Sharma makes a striking directorial debut with The Great Escape: Faraar, an international heist thriller led by the powerhouse Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Hollywood actor Ilia Volok (Mission Impossible, Air Force One). The film promises a gripping blend of intellect, emotion, and high-stakes drama, redefining the boundaries of Indian thrillers.

The Great Escape: Faraar Features A Stellar Starcast

Joining the cast are Nimisha Sajjan, Trisha, Parth Bhalerao, Vikram Kochhar, and Gavie Chahal, each adding depth and diversity to the story’s global canvas. The music, composed by Ivan M. Lacámara of Money Heist fame, infuses the narrative with international energy and emotional intensity.

“I’ve always believed that cinema has no boundaries — it’s a bridge between cultures, emotions, and ideas. Growing up under the guidance of my father, Anuj Sharma, I witnessed the power of storytelling that moves people beyond language and geography. His journey as a producer taught me the value of vision, discipline, and dreaming fearlessly. The Great Escape: Faraar is born from that legacy — a film that merges Indian soul with global sensibilities. My aim is to create cinema that feels international in scale yet deeply personal in spirit. Every decision, from casting to music to visual design, stems from a desire to celebrate the universality of human experience while honoring the roots that shaped me.”

Kushagra Sharma Steps Into Feature Filmmaking For The First Time

Having earned acclaim for his short films at international festivals in Paris, Budapest, Hong Kong, and MAMI Mumbai, Kushagra Sharma now steps into feature filmmaking with a bold, globally resonant voice. The Great Escape: Faraar is not just a heist — it’s a cinematic statement of intellect, innovation, and international ambition.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Bollywood News!

Must Read: Oslo: A Tail Of Promise To Premiere At IFFI 2025, Celebrating A Powerful Human–Animal Bond

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News