Action and romance movies are filling the box office and have occupied a significant portion of cinemagoers’ choices in recent times. However, breaking the trend, Zee Studios and BLive Productions are eyeing a scintillating change of fortunes with Rahu Ketu. This film is expected to be an intriguing blend of comedy, folklore, cultural nuances, and witty, direct social commentary, all assembled into a perky and high-impact entertainer.

The On-Screen Bromance Of Pulkit Samrat & Varun Sharma To Return

Marking the return of the ever-impressive Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma pairing, following the success of the Fukrey franchise, and joined by actress Shalini Pandey in a leading role, Rahu Ketu is expected to blend myth and modernity in a comedic script. The movie is directed and written by Vipul Vig. The other notable actors who are expected to star in the film are Piyush Mishra, Chunky Pandey, Amit Sial, and Manurishi Chaddha. Vipul was reportedly one of the creative figures behind Fukrey.

The recently unveiled motion poster adds to the buzz around the project, featuring a catchy ‘Papi’ tune. This tune leaves viewers craving for more and an everlasting impression to know about the enigmatic ‘Papi’ and his world. The motion poster unveiled features a catchy hook line as well: Iss January badlegi aapki ‘dasha’ aur ‘disha’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee Studios (@zeestudiosofficial)

Rahu Ketu To Be A Blend Of Comedy & Fantasy Genre

Umesh Kumar Bansal, CBO, Zee Studios, stated, “At Zee Studios, we’re committed to championing stories that break the clutter while staying deeply connected to Indian audiences. Rahu Ketu does exactly that. It taps into our cultural belief systems with a playful twist and brings together a lead cast that’s loved for their comic timing. We are proud to back a film that pushes the comedy genre forward with originality, relevance, and heart.”

Suraj Singh, Producer, BLive Productions, further chipped in and added, “From the start, we knew Rahu Ketu needed a team that could balance heart, satire, and scale. Vipul’s vision does exactly that. The film carries the spirit of entertainment we believe in, while giving audiences something genuinely new to experience. We’re thrilled to partner with Zee Studios and can’t wait for viewers to enter this world.”

From the makers’ words, a sense of genuine excitement around the movie can be envisioned. At the earlier stages of the project, also a tinge of uniqueness and vibe can be foreseen!

A Zee Studios presentation, produced by Zee Studios and BLive Productions, Rahu Ketu arrives in cinemas on 16 January 2026.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News!

Must Read: Varanasi: Mandakini Poster Impact: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Breaks The Internet With Her First Look Hitting 11 Million+ Views In Only 24 Hours!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News