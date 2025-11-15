Masti has become a brand over the years in the adult comedy genre. When the second installment of the franchise, Grand Masti released in 2013, it changed the game for adult comedies in India by becoming the first A-rated Indian film to enter the coveted 100 crore club at the Indian box office. Headlined by the OG trio of Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani and directed by Indra Kumar, the film proved that bold humour, friendship, and unabashed fun could strike gold at ticket windows. Now, with Mastiii 4 arriving in theatres, expectations are really high!

Mastiii 4 is all set for its grand release

Over a decade later, Waveband Productions is set to turn up the madness once again with the fourth installment of Masti. It’s going to be a complete laugh riot that promises to revive the franchise with a fresh, high-octane twist.

Slated to hit cinemas on November 21, 2025, Mastiii 4 boasts a powerhouse ensemble that blends nostalgia with new energy — Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Tusshar Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri, Ruhii Singh, Shreya Sharma, Nishant Malkhani, and Shaad Randhawa, along with special appearances by Arshad Warsi and Nargis Fakhri.

Expected to do well at the Indian box office

With its trailer already creating a massive buzz and songs like Pakad Pakad and Rasiya Balama topping playlists, Mastiii 4 has set the stage for a grand cinematic comeback that promises non-stop laughs and glamour in equal measure. Considering the brand value of the franchise, the film is expected to do really well at the Indian box office.

Written and directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, the film carries the cheeky tagline “Love Visa” and brings back the beloved trio in their mischievous best. Shot extensively across picturesque UK locales, the film showcases vibrant visuals, slick production design, and Zaveri’s trademark comic punch.

More about Mastiii 4

Presented by Waveband Production and Zee Studios, in association with Maruti International and Balaji Telefilms, Mastiii 4 is produced by A. Jhunjhunwala and Shikha Karan Ahluwalia, along with Indra Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Umesh Bansal.

With Zaveri’s signature humour and the iconic trio back in action, Mastiii 4 promises to be Bollywood’s most entertaining comeback of the year — packed with love, laughter, and pure madness. It seems that the filmmaker will be keeping its solid run intact after the grand success of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood entertainment updates!

Must Read: Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri: Did You Know? Ananya Panday & Kartik Aaryan’s Motion Poster Was AI-Generated!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News