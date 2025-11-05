I am not sure why I am even writing this. Because there are certain films that are meant for a certain target audience, in fact, these films have a loyal fan base that is not disappointed as well. Masti franchise is one of them. So, Mastiii 4 trailer has been dropped, and I was not ready for this cringe at all! But I am sure some people will appreciate this, and they love adult comedies!

Now, the thing with adult comedies is that they have different parameters for different sets of audiences. I do not belong to Milap Milan Zaveri’s set to begin with! Not that I do not enjoy adult comedies, but I would want it to be interesting. As interesting as a Hunterrr! Anywhich way, moving head, this trailer is too random!

Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani are seeking Love Visa in this instalment (whatever that means), and in between the 3-minute trailer is stuffed with random words like Lingam, Singham, Chingam, Sookhe Anjeer, Ghoda, Oont, Prajanan, Badchalan, and more! Mastiii 4 trailer honestly looks absurd, but again, to each his own! Did not tickle my funny bone!

I do not get laughter fits looking at a 70-year-old man, seeking advice about doing it with a girl and saying cringiest dialogues of the season, “Mar jaaye to mar jaaye saali.” Bravo! I broke my jaw laughing to that Milap Zaveri!

Absurdity has been passionately followed in Mastiii 4 trailer not making sense for even a nano-second! The double-meaning jokes are not cheeky; they are stale. The situations are not quirky; they are meh. In fact, this is the antithesis of humor. All it could pass off as was a random reel on my Instagram!

Mastiii 4 seems like an unnecessary film, clinging desperately to the memory of a successful franchise. That’s about it!

Check out the trailer of the film, and if you like it, I am honestly judging you!

