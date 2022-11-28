Milap Zaveri’s Satyameva Jayate 2- starring John Abrahan in a triple role, was released over a year ago but was a box office dud. The film, also starring Divya Khosla Kumar, Rajeev Pillai and Anup Soni in pivotal roles, failed to create the magic its predecessor did and was dubbed a commercial failure. Now, the filmmaker has opened up about the failure and the silver lining it brought along with it.

On the film’s first anniversary, the writer-director took to social media and shared a lengthy note about life after a film doesn’t work. In a chat with a leading publication, Milap got candid about many things including how SJ 2’s failure showed him who’s his real friends and those who are by his side only when he’s successful. Read on.

While interacting with Hindustan Times, Milap Zaveri stated that a film failing is like the ‘death of a baby’. The Satyameva Jayate 2 filmmaker said, “You are heartbroken, the project is like your child, something which you nurture. In the initial period, you feel very low and sad.” He also added that one gets to know who their real friends and well-wishers are during low phases like his.

Milap Zaveri said, “I came to know who my real friends are. When you succeed, everybody is your friend and well-wisher. But people who are with you at that point of time, when you fail, if they keep supporting you, they are the true people in your life. Even failure has a positive side and silver lining, you come to know who matters in your life, and who you matter to. That’s the rule of life in any profession anywhere in the world, success is always embraced. When you fail, you take that person for granted.”

Naming who he considers his true friends, as they stood by him in the past year, he took the names of Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza, actor Shaad Randhawa, producer Bhushan Kumar and actor Manoj Bajpayee.

Milap Zaveri has written several films including Masti, Heyy Babyy, Desi Boyz, Housefull, Grand Masti, Shootout at Wadala, Ek Villain, Main Tera Hero and more. He has written and directed films like Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai, Mastizaade, Satyameva Jayate, Marjaavaan and Satyameva Jayate 2.

