Prateek Kuhad is among the phenomenal Indian singers and songwriters in the entertainment industry who not only enjoy a massive fan following in the country but also across the globe. While his songs are a huge hit among his fans, they’ve also been quite curious about the singer’s love life ever since he introduced her girlfriend to the world. Now, as the singer recently broke the news about his split from her, his fans could not keep calm but share funny yet relatable memes online.

Prateek Kuhad has been winning his fans’ hearts with his melodious songs including Raat Raazi, Yeh Pal, Cold/Mess, The Way That Lovers Do, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Tum Jab Paas, Kadam, Kasoor, Kahaan Ho Tum, Saansein, Tune Kaha, Dil Beparwah and many more.

Meanwhile, according to a recent report by News18, Prateek Kuhad recently left his fans in shock as he announced that he broke up with his longtime girlfriend Doctor Niharika Thakur. While many grieved over their breakup, others took it as an opportunity to create memes. During an interview, as reported by Hindustan Times, Prateek Kuhad opened up about how he has been single for a while and added that things ended between him and Niharika a while ago. The singer did not reveal the reason behind his break-up while asserting that he didn’t want to get too personal.

“No, I am not (in a relationship). I have not been really vocal about it for a while. Some people still think (I’m in a relationship), but I have not been in a relationship for a little while now. Things ended some time ago. I don’t want to get too personal. But I’m single. I broke up recently,” Prateek Kuhad revealed.

On the other hand, the moment Prateek Kuhad’s breakup news surfaced online, netizens became creative by sharing various memes online. A user wrote, “So now prateek kuhad had a breakup. Will he start listening to his songs finally and stop making music before it’s too late?,” another stated, “Even Prateek Kuhad went had a breakup ab tho hum single hi Khush hai !!!,” another wrote, “Will Prateek Kuhad now listen to Prateek Kuhad songs?”

Check out all the funny memes and reactions below.

prateek kuhad to his gf after breakup: pic.twitter.com/MJE0QWurgQ — Simmi (@socialsiyappaa) November 27, 2022

So now prateek kuhad had a breakup. Will he start listening to his songs finally and stop making music before it’s too late? — Helmet (@hoos_urdaddy) November 26, 2022

Even Prateek Kuhad went had a breakup ab tho hum single hi Khush hai !!! — J (@butterchicken96) November 26, 2022

Aab Jage ga Prateek Kuhad ka "Arijit Singh" pic.twitter.com/5LF5hn76iP — Dheeraj Sharma (@dheerajsharmads) November 27, 2022

Will Prateek Kuhad now listen to Prateek Kuhad songs? pic.twitter.com/X3iUyhr7DH — Rathin Shah (@ShahRathin) November 26, 2022

aint no way we're gonna have to listen to a prateek kuhad breakup album now 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/LYMhmekOB9 — Zed. (@zawhed) November 27, 2022

people expecting new prateek kuhad songs like: pic.twitter.com/DT2le63Jxd — Sonakshi Saluja (@sonakshisaluja) November 27, 2022

Now even Prateek Kuhad will listen to Arijit Singh. pic.twitter.com/s9ZShtTXdk — incogni✨ (@pi_inonion) November 27, 2022

