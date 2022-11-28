Om Raut’s Adipurush – starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, made the headlines as soon as its teaser was released owing to heavy criticism received for its poor quality VFX and CGI. While fans didn’t waste time in dropping negative comments for the amateurish VFX, a YouTuber – with a penchant for visual effects work, has won the hearts of many by recreating a scene.

YouTuber Kunwar recreated a scene from the teaser featuring Prabhas meditating underwater. Impressed by his work, a few netizens went as far as advising him to redo the whole movie himself. Scroll below to know what they had to say and catch a glimpse of this edit.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Kumwar posted a short video with the caption, “Do you want me to recreate more scenes? Create your own 3D model using @kiri_engine_app” The video created by the YouTuber-visual effects artist begins with a glimpse of the underwater Adipurush scene and then him explaining that he made a 3D scan of himself using the Kiri engine, following which he made edits in Blender. He then shares his version of the scene, which appears very similar to the one used in the teaser.

Commenting on the video, one user wrote, “500 crores adipurush<<<<<<<

Further complimenting the VFX artist, one wrote, “If t series see your effort for this really they approch you for upcoming VFX movies ❤️” One more noted, “5hey could have given you 500 crores 😂😂😂. Its exactly oike the movie, except the face details.” Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K U N W ∆ R (@itx_kunwar)

What do you think of Kunwar’s edit? Do you also think he should redo the complete VFX of Adipurush?? Let us know in the comments.

