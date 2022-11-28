Nora Fatehi has made her own mark in the film industry over the past years with her hard work and dedication. Once a participant in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, she is now a judge. Nora was a contestant in the ninth season of the show. The popular dance show came back after six years as its ninth season took place back in 2016.

Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Season 10 finale took place on 27th November 2022. One of the contestants, Sriti Jha, a famous face on television, moved the model-dancer Nora with her performance. Sriti and her choreographer performed on one of Nora’s songs, Pachtaoge. The song was about heartbreak and betrayal. It was released in 2019, which was a tough time for the Canadian actress since she went through a painful breakup herself at that time. Keep reading to know more about it.

Nora Fatehi was in a relationship with actor Angad Bedi for a long time before the latter broke all ties and married Neha Dhupia in 2018. As reported by the Hindustan Times, the actress was in tears while witnessing Sriti’s performance. She recalled the time she was shooting for Pachtaoge, the Arijit Singh number, in 2019. She said she was going through a similar situation, and she channelled all of her emotions into that song. Nora also said that she carried the pain to her sets, and that was reflected in her performance. She told Sriti that dance-wise, it may not be her best performance, but in terms of emotions, it was very intense; the performance touched her heart. Check out what they said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bari Tisha 🍓 (@tisha_o3)

Netizens are confirmed that her tears were from recalling the past only. The speculations are strong, and we know it too.

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia got married in 2018 and, soon after that, welcomed their daughter Mehr. They had a very hush-hush wedding. While Angad wished the best for Nora, saying that she is a great girl and is doing so well on the professional front. On the other hand, Nora denied having any relationship with Angad. They have come a long way and are doing well in their respective fields.

Nora Fatehi has carved a path of her own and will be seen performing in the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022. She was last seen in Thank God performing a special song. And, for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Gunjan Sinha became the winner of this season.

